Actor Piper Laurie is 89. Celebrity chef Graham Kerr (TV: “The Galloping Gourmet”) is 87. Author Joseph Wambaugh is 84. Singer Steve Perry is 72. Country singer-musician Teddy Gentry (Alabama) is 69. Movie director Jim Jarmusch is 68. Actor John Wesley Shipp is 66. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy is 64. Actor Linda Blair is 62. Actor Diane Lane is 56. Actor and rap DJ Jazzy Jeff is 56. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 53. Actor Olivia d’Abo is 52. Actor Katie Finneran is 50. Actor Gabriel Macht is 49. Actor Balthazar Getty is 46. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson is 41. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 41. Pop singer Willa Ford is 40. Actor Beverley Mitchell is 40. Rock singer-musician Ben Moody is 40. Actor Kevin Sheridan is 39. Actor-singer Phoebe Strole is 38. Rapper Logic is 31. Tennis player Alizé Cornet (uh-LEEZ’ kohr-NAY’) is 31. Actor Sami Gayle is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:22 AM
Sunset: 05:12:56 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:04 AM
Sunset: 05:13:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:31:44 AM
Sunset: 05:15:02 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:22 AM
Sunset: 05:16:05 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:30:58 AM
Sunset: 05:17:10 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:30:32 AM
Sunset: 05:18:15 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:30:04 AM
Sunset: 05:19:21 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.