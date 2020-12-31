Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 82. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 78. Musician Stephen Stills is 76. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges is 53. Actor John Ales is 52. Jazz musician James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 46. Actor Jason Marsden is 46. Actor Danica McKellar is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 45. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 43. Actor Kate Levering is 42. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 40. Actor Nicole Beharie is 36. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 35. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 35. Actor Alex D. Linz is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:33:10 AM
Sunset: 05:01:46 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:18 AM
Sunset: 05:02:34 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:24 AM
Sunset: 05:03:23 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:04:14 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 05:05:06 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:29 AM
Sunset: 05:06 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
Sunset: 05:06:55 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.