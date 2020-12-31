Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Journalist-author Betty Rollin is 85. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull is 82. Singer-songwriter-producer Van Dyke Parks is 78. Musician Stephen Stills is 76. Rock musician John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin) is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor-director Mel Gibson is 65. Actor Shannon Sturges is 53. Actor John Ales is 52. Jazz musician James Carter is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) is 46. Actor Jason Marsden is 46. Actor Danica McKellar is 46. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez is 45. Singer Kimberley Locke (TV: “American Idol”) is 43. Actor Kate Levering is 42. Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning is 40. Actor Nicole Beharie is 36. Pop musician Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 36. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lloyd is 35. Pop-rock musician Nash Overstreet (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 35. Actor Alex D. Linz is 32.

Tags

Recommended for you