Composer Philip Glass is 85. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 84. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 84. Actor Stuart Margolin is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 81. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 78. Actor Glynn Turman is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 75. Actor Jonathan Banks is 75. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 71. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 66. Actor Kelly Lynch is 63. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 63. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 61. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 56. Actor Minnie Driver is 52. Actor Portia de Rossi is 49. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 45. Actor Kerry Washington is 45. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 41. Actor Tyler Ritter is 37. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 35. Actor Joel Courtney is 26.