Composer Philip Glass is 85. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 84. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 84. Actor Stuart Margolin is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 81. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 78. Actor Glynn Turman is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 75. Actor Jonathan Banks is 75. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 71. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 66. Actor Kelly Lynch is 63. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 63. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 61. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 56. Actor Minnie Driver is 52. Actor Portia de Rossi is 49. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 45. Actor Kerry Washington is 45. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 43. Singer Justin Timberlake is 41. Actor Tyler Ritter is 37. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 35. Actor Joel Courtney is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Peters vs. Peters: Divorced couple feud over home
- High school wrestling rankings, Jan. 18 2022
- Six elected to Fruita Monument Hall of Fame
- Crane failure's impact on construction schedule unknown
- Coram strikes back at Boebert negative campaigning
- Embattled member of state veterinary board resigns
- Jury awards woman $5 million after facial procedure goes wrong
- California man arrested with nearly $5 million in marijuana
- Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
- One dead, 2 injured in collision Friday
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:05 AM
Sunset: 05:26:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:22 AM
Sunset: 05:28:04 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:24:37 AM
Sunset: 05:29:14 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:23:50 AM
Sunset: 05:30:24 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:23:02 AM
Sunset: 05:31:34 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:11 AM
Sunset: 05:32:45 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:21:20 AM
Sunset: 05:33:55 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.