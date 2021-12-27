Actor Barbara Rush is 95. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 85. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 79. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 67. Actor Ann Magnuson is 66. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands is 64. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 62. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 60. Actor Dave Foley is 59. Actor Dot Jones is 58. Actor Rick Hearst is 57. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Former tennis player Guy Forget (ghee fohr-ZHAY’) is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Josh Stamberg is 52. Actor Damon Gupton is 49. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 42. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 39. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 37. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 36. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 30. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 24.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:32:06 AM
Sunset: 04:58:44 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:32:23 AM
Sunset: 04:59:26 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:32:38 AM
Sunset: 05:00:09 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:32:51 AM
Sunset: 05:00:53 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:33:02 AM
Sunset: 05:01:39 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: W @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM
Sunset: 05:02:27 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM
Sunset: 05:03:16 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable.