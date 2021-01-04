Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien (zhahn kray-tee-EHN’) is 87. Actor Mitchell Ryan is 87. Actor Felix Silla is 84. Movie director Joel Zwick is 79. Country singer Naomi Judd is 75. World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw is 69. Singer Robert Earl Keen is 65. Actor Phyllis Logan is 65. Musician Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) is 63. Actor Kim Coles is 59. Actor Jason Connery is 58. Former child actor Dawn Lyn (TV: “My Three Sons”) is 58. Rock musician Tom Dumont (No Doubt) is 53. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee is 51. Singer Mary J. Blige is 50. Musician Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) is 50. Actor Marc Blucas is 49. Actor Amanda Peet is 49. Actor Rockmond Dunbar is 48. Actor Aja Naomi King is 36. Actor Kristolyn Lloyd is 36. Reality TV star Jason Wahler is 34. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 24.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:05:08 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:06:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM
Sunset: 05:06:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:07:52 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM
Sunset: 05:08:50 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:33:04 AM
Sunset: 05:09:48 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 05:10:47 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.