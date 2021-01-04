he Amazing Kreskin is 86. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 82. Actor Anthony Andrews is 73. Movie director Wayne Wang is 72. Actor Kirstie Alley is 70. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 70. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 70. Writer Walter Mosley is 69. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 69. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 67. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 64. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 63. Actor Oliver Platt is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 61. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 57. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 56. Actor Olivier Martinez is 55. Model Vendela is 54. Actor Farrah Forke is 53. Actor Rachael Harris is 53. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 51. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 51. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 48. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 43. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 41. Actor Issa Rae is 36. Actor Will Rothhaar is 34. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 33. Rock singer ZAYN is 28. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:05:08 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:06:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM
Sunset: 05:06:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:07:52 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM
Sunset: 05:08:50 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:33:04 AM
Sunset: 05:09:48 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 05:10:47 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.