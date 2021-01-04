lues singer Clarence Carter is 85. Singer Jack Jones is 83. Actor Faye Dunaway is 80. Actor Holland Taylor is 78. Actor Carl Weathers is 73. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 73. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 72. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 69. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 62. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 58. Actor Mark Addy is 57. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 57. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 57. Rapper Slick Rick is 56. Actor Emily Watson is 54. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 54. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 54. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 53. Actor Jason Bateman is 52. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 52. Actor Kevin Durand is 47. Actor Jordan Ladd is 46. Actor Ward Horton is 45. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 41. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 39. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 39. Actor Zach Gilford is 39. Actor Jake Choi is 36. Actor Jonathan Osser is 32. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 31. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:05:08 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:06:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM
Sunset: 05:06:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:07:52 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM
Sunset: 05:08:50 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:33:04 AM
Sunset: 05:09:48 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 05:10:47 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.