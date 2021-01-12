Actor Betty White is 99. Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 95. Actor James Earl Jones is 90. Talk show host Maury Povich is 82. Pop singer Chris Montez is 79. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 76. Actor Joanna David is 74. Actor Jane Elliot is 74. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 73. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 68. Singer Steve Earle is 66. Singer Paul Young is 65. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 64. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 62. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 60. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 59. Actor Denis O’Hare is 59. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 57. Actor Joshua Malina is 55. Singer Shabba Ranks is 55. Actor Naveen Andrews is 52. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 52. Rapper Kid Rock is 50. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 46. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 44. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 41. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 41. Singer Ray J is 40. Actor Diogo Morgado is 40. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 39. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 39. Actor Ryan Gage is 38. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 37. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 35. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 33. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 32. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 24.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:22 AM
Sunset: 05:12:51 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:32:05 AM
Sunset: 05:13:53 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:31:45 AM
Sunset: 05:14:56 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM
Sunset: 05:16 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:30:59 AM
Sunset: 05:17:05 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: N @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:30:33 AM
Sunset: 05:18:10 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:30:05 AM
Sunset: 05:19:16 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.