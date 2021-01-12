Actor Tippi Hedren is 91. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 90. Movie director Richard Lester is 89. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 79. Actor Shelley Fabares (fab-RAY’) is 77. Country singer Dolly Parton is 75. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 74. TV chef Paula Deen is 74. Rock singer Martha Davis is 70. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 69. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 68. Actor Katey Sagal is 67. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 66. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 66. Reggae musician Mickey Virtue (formerly with UB40) is 64. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 63. Actor Paul McCrane is 60. Actor William Ragsdale is 60. Basketball coach and commentator Jeff Van Gundy is 59. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 55. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 53. Singer Trey Lorenz is 52. Actor Shawn Wayans is 50. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 50. Actor Drea (DRAY-uh’) de Matteo is 49. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 47. Actor Drew Powell is 45. Actor Marsha Thomason is 45. Actor Bitsie Tulloch is 40. Actor Jodie Sweetin is 39. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 36. Actor Shaunette Renee Wilson is 31. Actor Briana Henry is 29. Actor Logan Lerman is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 29. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 25. Actor Lidya Jewett is 14.
