Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 98. Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 88. Singer Shirley Bassey is 84. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 83. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 80. Actor Yvette Mimieux is 79. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 77. Actor Kathleen Noone is 76. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 75. Movie director John McTiernan is 70. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 66. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 64. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 63. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 57. Actor Michelle Forbes is 56. Actor Maria Pitillo (pih-TIHL’-loh) is 55. Singer R. Kelly is 54. Rock musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) is 52. Actor Ami Dolenz is 52. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 48. Actor Donnell Turner is 48. Country singer Tift Merritt is 46. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 45. Actor Amber Benson is 44. Actor Scott Whyte is 43. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 42. Actor Sarah Polley is 42. Actor Rachel Nichols is 41. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 39. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (dih-SAH’-shee LUHM’-uhm-boh kuh-SAHN’-goh) (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 34. Actor Freddie Stroma is 34.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM
Sunset: 05:01:54 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:19 AM
Sunset: 05:02:42 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM
Sunset: 05:03:31 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:29 AM
Sunset: 05:04:22 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:31 AM
Sunset: 05:05:14 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:31 AM
Sunset: 05:06:08 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:07:03 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.