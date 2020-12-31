Actor K. Callan is 85. Folk singer Joan Baez is 80. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 77. Actor John Doman is 76. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 71. Singer Crystal Gayle is 70. Actor J.K. Simmons is 66. Actor Imelda Staunton is 65. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchú is 62. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 58. Actor Joely Richardson is 56. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 54. Actor David Costabile is 54. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 54. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 54. Actor-director Joey Lauren Adams is 53. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 50. Actor Angela Bettis is 48. Actor Omari Hardwick is 47. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 45. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 43. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 39. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 37. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 34. Actor Nina Dobrev is 32. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 28. Actor Kerris Dorsey is 23. Actor Tyree Brown is 17.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:33:10 AM
Sunset: 05:01:46 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NW @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:18 AM
Sunset: 05:02:34 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:24 AM
Sunset: 05:03:23 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:04:14 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 05:05:06 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:29 AM
Sunset: 05:06 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:27 AM
Sunset: 05:06:55 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.