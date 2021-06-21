Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 85. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Terrence Mann is 70. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher is 59. Actor Dominic Keating is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51. Actor Henry Simmons is 51. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 50. Actor Melissa Peterman is 50. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 47. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 46. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton is 39. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 38. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM
Sunset: 08:43:44 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:49:19 AM
Sunset: 08:43:53 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:37 AM
Sunset: 08:44 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:49:56 AM
Sunset: 08:44:04 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:17 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:50:39 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.