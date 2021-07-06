Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 78. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 72. Actor Bruce McGill is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 64. Singer Peter Murphy is 64. Actor Mark Lester is 63. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 56. Actor Debbe (correct) Dunning is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 54. Actor Justin Chambers is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 49. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 48. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 48. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 47. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 46. Actor Jon Wellner is 46. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 40. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 38. Actor Serinda Swan is 37. Actor Robert Adamson is 36. Actor David Henrie is 32. Actor Connor Paolo is 31. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 31. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 25.
