Actress Nancy Olson is 92. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 8. Actor Vincent Pastore is 74. Music company executive Tommy Mottola (muh-TOH’-luh) is 72. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 68. Actor Jerry Houser is 68. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 68. Actor Stan Shaw is 68. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 62. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 60. Country musician Ray Herndon (McBride and the Ride) is 60. Actress Jane Lynch is 60. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox is 54. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 54. Former child actress Missy Gold is 50. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 45. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 45. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Actor Scott Porter is 41. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 35. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 34. Actress Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 33.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:55:10 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:46 AM
Sunset: 08:42:32 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:23 AM
Sunset: 08:42:11 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:01 AM
Sunset: 08:41:49 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:40 AM
Sunset: 08:41:25 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:20 AM
Sunset: 08:40:58 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:01 AM
Sunset: 08:40:30 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
