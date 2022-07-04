Actor Nancy Olson is 94. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 90. Actor Vincent Pastore is 76. Music company executive Tommy Mottola (muh-TOH’-luh) is 74. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 70. Actor Jerry Houser is 70. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 70. Actor Stan Shaw is 70. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 64. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox is 56. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 56. Former child actor Missy Gold is 52. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 51. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 47. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Scott Porter is 43. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 37. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 36. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 35.