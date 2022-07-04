Actor Nancy Olson is 94. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 90. Actor Vincent Pastore is 76. Music company executive Tommy Mottola (muh-TOH’-luh) is 74. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 70. Actor Jerry Houser is 70. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 70. Actor Stan Shaw is 70. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 64. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox is 56. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 56. Former child actor Missy Gold is 52. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 51. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 47. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Scott Porter is 43. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 37. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 36. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 35.
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 05:54:22 AM
Sunset: 08:43:07 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 05:55:31 AM
Sunset: 08:42:34 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:08 AM
Sunset: 08:42:14 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:45 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:41:29 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:58:03 AM
Sunset: 08:41:04 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
