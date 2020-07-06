Actor Patrick Wayne is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Millie Jackson is 76. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 75. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 72. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 70. Actress Celia Imrie is 68. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 68. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 68. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 68. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 64. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 63. Model Kim Alexis is 60. Actor Willie Aames is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 59. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59. Actress Shari Headley is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 54. Actress Amanda Foreman is 54. Rock musician Phillip Fisher is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 53. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 52. Actor Reggie Hayes is 51. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 49. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 48. Actor Scott Foley is 48. Actor Brian Austin Green is 47. Rapper Jim Jones is 44. Actress Diane Kruger is 44. Actress Lana Parrilla (LAH’-nuh pa-REE’-uh) is 43. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actress Laura Benanti is 41. Actor Travis Fimmel is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kia Thornton (Divine) is 41. Actor Taylor Kinney is 39. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 31. Actress Medalion Rahimi is 28. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: “Big Little Lies” ″Young Sheldon”) is 12.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:55:10 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:46 AM
Sunset: 08:42:32 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:23 AM
Sunset: 08:42:11 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:01 AM
Sunset: 08:41:49 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:40 AM
Sunset: 08:41:25 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:20 AM
Sunset: 08:40:58 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:01 AM
Sunset: 08:40:30 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10