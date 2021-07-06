Actor Patrick Wayne is 82. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 77. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 76. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 75. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 73. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 71. Actor Celia Imrie is 69. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 69. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 69. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 69. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 65. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 64. Model Kim Alexis is 61. Actor Willie Aames is 61. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 60. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 60. Actor Shari Headley is 58. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 58. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 55. Actor Amanda Foreman is 55. R&B singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 54. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 53. Actor Reggie Hayes is 52. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 50. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 49. Actor Scott Foley is 49. Actor Brian Austin Green is 48. Rapper Jim Jones is 45. Actor Diane Kruger is 45. Actor Lana Parrilla (LAH’-nuh pa-REE’-uh) is 44. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 44. Actor Laura Benanti is 42. Actor Travis Fimmel is 42. Actor Taylor Kinney is 40. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 32. Actor Medalion Rahimi is 29. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: “Big Little Lies” “Young Sheldon”) is 13.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:05 AM
Sunset: 08:42:55 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:41 AM
Sunset: 08:42:37 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:56:18 AM
Sunset: 08:42:17 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:56:56 AM
Sunset: 08:41:55 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:34 AM
Sunset: 08:41:31 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NNE @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:14 AM
Sunset: 08:41:06 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:55 AM
Sunset: 08:40:38 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.