Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh is 88. Soul singer William Bell is 81. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 78. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 77. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 72. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 68. Playwright Tony Kushner is 64. Actress Faye Grant is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor Paul Hipp is 57. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 55. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 53. Actor Jonathan Adams is 53. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 52. Actress Rain Pryor is 51. Actor Corey Feldman is 49. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL’-chek) (Live) is 49. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 46. Actress Jayma Mays is 41. Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 33. Actor-singer James Maslow is 30. Actor Mark Indelicato is 26. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 24.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:55 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
Sunset: 08:42:33 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:13 AM
Sunset: 08:42:12 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:51 AM
Sunset: 08:41:49 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:30 AM
Sunset: 08:41:25 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:10 AM
Sunset: 08:40:59 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:51 AM
Sunset: 08:40:31 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
