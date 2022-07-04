Soul singer William Bell is 83. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 80. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 79. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 74. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 74. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 70. Playwright Tony Kushner is 66. Actor Faye Grant is 65. Dancer Michael Flatley is 64. Actor Phoebe Cates is 59. Actor Paul Hipp is 59. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 57. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 55. Actor Jonathan Adams is 55. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 54. Actor Rain Pryor is 53. Actor Corey Feldman is 51. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL’-chek) (Live) is 51. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 48. Actor Jayma Mays is 43. Retired soccer star Carli Lloyd is 40. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 35. Actor-singer James Maslow is 32. Actor Mark Indelicato is 28. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:53:53 AM
Sunset: 08:43:21 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:54:26 AM
Sunset: 08:43:07 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:55 AM
Sunset: 08:42:52 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
Sunset: 08:42:34 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:12 AM
Sunset: 08:42:15 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:49 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:28 AM
Sunset: 08:41:30 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
