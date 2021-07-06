Actor Donald Sutherland is 86. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 81. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 74. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 72. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 70. Actor David Hasselhoff is 69. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 69. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 67. Television producer Mark Burnett is 61. Actor Nancy Giles is 61. Singer Regina Belle is 58. Country singer Craig Morgan is 57. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 54. Actor Andre Royo is 53. Actor Bitty Schram is 53. Actor Jason Clarke is 52. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 52. Rapper Sole’ is 48. Country singer Luke Bryan is 45. Actor Eric Winter is 45. Actor Mike Vogel is 42. Actor Tom Cullen is 36. Actor Brando Eaton is 35. R&B singer Jeremih (jehr-uh-MY’) is 34. Actor Summer Bishil is 33. Actor Billie Lourd is 29. Actor Leo Howard is 24.
