Actor Donald Sutherland is 87. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 82. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 75. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 73. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 71. Actor David Hasselhoff is 70. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 70. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 68. Television producer Mark Burnett is 62. Actor Nancy Giles is 62. Singer Regina Belle is 59. Country singer Craig Morgan is 58. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 56. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 55. Actor Andre Royo is 54. Actor Bitty Schram is 54. Actor Jason Clarke is 53. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 53. Rapper Sole’ is 49. Country singer Luke Bryan is 46. Actor Eric Winter is 46. Actor Mike Vogel is 43. Actor Tom Cullen is 37. Actor Brando Eaton is 36. R&B singer Jeremih (jehr-uh-MY’) is 35. Actor Summer Bishil is 34. Actor Billie Lourd is 30. Actor Leo Howard is 25.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- "Not a Plunge": Palisade's marquee trail demands planning, water
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction releases list of complete pot store applications
- Hess pleads guilty in funeral home body parts scheme
- Downtown bike store opens cafe; Trail Life, Loki near opening on Main
- Sheriff's Office looking for possible suspects in theft
- Commissioners to Griswold: We won't pay
- Mesa County median home price nears $400K with few affordable starter homes available
- Clark and Co.'s Distilling opens in Palisade today
- Grand Junction leases reservoir to coal company for water augmentation
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:04 AM
Sunset: 08:41:08 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:45 AM
Sunset: 08:40:41 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:40:12 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:41 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:35 AM
Sunset: 08:38:33 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:20 AM
Sunset: 08:37:56 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.