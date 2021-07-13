Actor Helen Gallagher is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95. Singer Vikki Carr is 81. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 81. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 77. Actor George Dzundza is 76. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 75. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 75. Rock musician Brian May is 74. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 74. Actor Beverly Archer is 73. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 70. Actor Peter Barton is 65. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 61. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 61. Actor Campbell Scott is 60. Actor Anthony Edwards is 59. Actor Clea Lewis is 56. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 56. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 50. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 50. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 47. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45. Actor Erin Cummings is 44. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 43. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 41. Actor Jared Padalecki is 39. Actor Trai Byers is 38. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 37. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 35. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 31.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:59:32 AM
Sunset: 08:40:03 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:00:14 AM
Sunset: 08:39:32 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:58 AM
Sunset: 08:38:59 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:01:42 AM
Sunset: 08:38:23 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:02:27 AM
Sunset: 08:37:46 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:12 AM
Sunset: 08:37:08 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:03:59 AM
Sunset: 08:36:27 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.