Actor Helen Gallagher is 96. Singer Vikki Carr is 82. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 82. Actor George Dzundza is 77. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 76. Rock musician Brian May is 75. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 75. Actor Beverly Archer is 74. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 71. Actor Peter Barton is 66. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 62. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 62. Actor Campbell Scott is 61. Actor Anthony Edwards is 60. Actor Clea Lewis is 57. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 57. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 51. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 51. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 48. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46. Actor Erin Cummings is 45. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 44. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 42. Actor Jared Padalecki is 40. Actor Trai Byers is 39. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 38. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 36. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 32.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:04 AM
Sunset: 08:41:08 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:45 AM
Sunset: 08:40:41 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:40:12 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:41 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:35 AM
Sunset: 08:38:33 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:20 AM
Sunset: 08:37:56 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
