Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 92. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 91. Actor Robert Ito is 90. Actor Polly Holliday is 84. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 84. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu is 82. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 79. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 74. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 74. Actor Saul Rubinek is 73. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72. Actor Wendy Schaal is 67. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60. Country singer Guy Penrod is 58. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 56. Actor Yancy Butler is 51. Contemporary Christian musician Melodee DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 45. Actor Owain (OH’-wyn) Yeoman is 43. Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 42. NHL center Joe Thornton is 42. Singer Michelle Branch is 38. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester is 37. Figure skater Johnny Weir is 37. Actor Nelson Franklin is 36. Actor-singer Ashley Tisdale is 36. Actor Lindsay Lohan (LOH’-uhn) is 35. Actor Margot Robbie is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM
Sunset: 08:43:44 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:49:19 AM
Sunset: 08:43:53 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:37 AM
Sunset: 08:44 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:49:56 AM
Sunset: 08:44:04 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:17 AM
Sunset: 08:44:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:50:39 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.