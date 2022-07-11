Author Tom Robbins is 90. Actor Louise Fletcher is 88. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 85. Actor Terence Stamp is 84. Singer George Clinton is 81. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 79. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 76. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 76. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Movie composer Alan Menken is 73. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 69. Jazz musician Al Di Meola (mee-OH’-lah) is 68. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Actor John Leguizamo is 62. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 61. Actor Joanna Going is 59. Actor Rob Estes is 59. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor-comedian David Spade is 58. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (LAH’-bor-toh) is 57. Rock musician Pat Badger is 55. Actor Irene Bedard is 55. Actor Rhys Ifans (rees EYE’-fanz) is 55. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 53. Actor Colin Ferguson is 50. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 49. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 49. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 49. Actor Franka Potente (poh-TEN’-tay) is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 45. Actor A.J. Cook is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 35. Actor Camila Banus is 32. Actor Selena Gomez is 30. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is nine.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- "Not a Plunge": Palisade's marquee trail demands planning, water
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction releases list of complete pot store applications
- Hess pleads guilty in funeral home body parts scheme
- Downtown bike store opens cafe; Trail Life, Loki near opening on Main
- Sheriff's Office looking for possible suspects in theft
- Commissioners to Griswold: We won't pay
- Mesa County median home price nears $400K with few affordable starter homes available
- Clark and Co.'s Distilling opens in Palisade today
- Grand Junction leases reservoir to coal company for water augmentation
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:04 AM
Sunset: 08:41:08 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:45 AM
Sunset: 08:40:41 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:40:12 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:41 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:35 AM
Sunset: 08:38:33 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:20 AM
Sunset: 08:37:56 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.