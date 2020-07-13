Concert pianist Leon Fleisher (FLY’-shur) is 92. Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 84. Actor Ronny Cox is 82. Actor Larry Manetti is 77. Rock singer David Essex is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72. Actress Belinda Montgomery is 70. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 70. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 57. Rock musician Slash is 55. Actor Juan Pope is 53. Model-actress Stephanie Seymour is 52. Actress Charisma Carpenter is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 50. Country singer Alison Krauss is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dalvin DeGrate is 49. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 49. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 48. Country singer Shannon Brown is 47. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra (NOH’-mar gar-CEE’-ah-par-rah) is 47. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 47. Actress Stephanie March is 46. Actor Shane McRae is 43. Country musician David Pichette is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Paul Wesley is 38. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 31. Country musician Neil Perry is 30. Actress Lili Simmons is 27. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 24.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:59:35 AM
Sunset: 08:39:59 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 23mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear and windy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:17 AM
Sunset: 08:39:27 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:01:01 AM
Sunset: 08:38:53 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:01:45 AM
Sunset: 08:38:17 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:02:30 AM
Sunset: 08:37:40 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:03:16 AM
Sunset: 08:37 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:04:03 AM
Sunset: 08:36:19 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 16