Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 85. Actor Ronny Cox is 83. Actor Larry Manetti is 78. Rock singer David Essex is 74. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 71. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 71. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 68. Actor Woody Harrelson is 60. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 60. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 59. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 58. Rock musician Slash is 56. Actor Juan Pope is 54. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 53. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 52. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 51. R&B singer Sam Watters is 51. Country singer Alison Krauss is 50. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 50. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 50. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 49. Country singer Shannon Brown is 48. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 48. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra (NOH’-mar gar-SEE’-ah-par-rah) is 48. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 48. Actor Stephanie March is 47. Actor Shane McRae is 44. R&B singer Michelle Williams is 41. Actor Paul Wesley is 39. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 37. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 32. Country musician Neil Perry is 31. Actor Lili Simmons is 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 25.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:59:27 AM
Sunset: 08:39:59 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SE @ 18mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:00:10 AM
Sunset: 08:39:27 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:53 AM
Sunset: 08:38:54 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:01:37 AM
Sunset: 08:38:19 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:02:22 AM
Sunset: 08:37:42 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:08 AM
Sunset: 08:37:03 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:03:54 AM
Sunset: 08:36:22 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.