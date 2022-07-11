Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 86. Actor Ronny Cox is 84. Actor Larry Manetti is 79. Rock singer David Essex is 75. Singer-songwriter-politician John Hall is 74. Actor Belinda Montgomery is 72. Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 72. Actor-writer Lydia Cornell is 69. Actor Woody Harrelson is 61. Rock musician Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) is 61. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 60. Rock musician Yuval Gabay is 59. Rock musician Slash is 57. Model-actor Stephanie Seymour is 54. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is 53. Actor Charisma Carpenter is 52. R&B singer Sam Watters is 52. Country singer Alison Krauss is 51. R&B singer Dalvin DeGrate is 51. Rock musician Chad Gracey (Live) is 51. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 50. Country singer Shannon Brown is 49. Actor Kathryn Hahn is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra (NOH’-mar gar-SEE’-ah-par-rah) is 49. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 49. Actor Stephanie March is 48. Actor Shane McRae is 45. R&B singer Michelle Williams is 42. Actor Paul Wesley is 40. Actor Krysta Rodriguez is 38. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 33. Country musician Neil Perry is 32. Actor Lili Simmons is 29. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (TV: “The Voice”) is 26.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- "Not a Plunge": Palisade's marquee trail demands planning, water
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction releases list of complete pot store applications
- Hess pleads guilty in funeral home body parts scheme
- Downtown bike store opens cafe; Trail Life, Loki near opening on Main
- Sheriff's Office looking for possible suspects in theft
- Commissioners to Griswold: We won't pay
- Mesa County median home price nears $400K with few affordable starter homes available
- Clark and Co.'s Distilling opens in Palisade today
- Grand Junction leases reservoir to coal company for water augmentation
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:04 AM
Sunset: 08:41:08 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Generally clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:45 AM
Sunset: 08:40:41 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:40:12 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:08 AM
Sunset: 08:39:41 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:51 AM
Sunset: 08:39:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:35 AM
Sunset: 08:38:33 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:20 AM
Sunset: 08:37:56 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.