Actor John Aniston is 88. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 86. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85. Actor Mark Goddard is 85. Actor Dan Hedaya is 81. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79. Comedian Gallagher is 75. Actor Robert Hays is 74. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot (RAWS’-koh) is 73. Actor Michael Richards is 72. Actor Lynda Carter is 70. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 69. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 68. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 57. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 56. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 53. Actor Laura Leighton is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 52. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 48. Actor Eric Szmanda is 46. Actor Rose Byrne is 42. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 42. Actor Summer Glau is 40. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 40. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 39. Actor Anna Paquin is 39. Actor Sarah Greene is 37. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 36. Actor Megan Park is 35. Actor Mara Wilson is 34. Actor Sarah Steele is 33. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 31. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 30. Actor Lucas Adams is 28. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 23.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 05:59:35 AM
Sunset: 08:40:10 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:00:17 AM
Sunset: 08:39:39 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:01:01 AM
Sunset: 08:39:05 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:01:45 AM
Sunset: 08:38:30 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:02:30 AM
Sunset: 08:37:53 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:15 AM
Sunset: 08:37:14 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:04:02 AM
Sunset: 08:36:34 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.