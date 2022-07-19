Actor John Aniston is 89. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 87. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 86. Actor Mark Goddard is 86. Actor Dan Hedaya is 82. Actor Chris Sarandon is 80. Comedian Gallagher is 76. Actor Robert Hays is 75. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot (RAWS’-koh) is 74. Actor Michael Richards is 73. Actor Lynda Carter is 71. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 70. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 69. Country singer Pam Tillis is 65. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 58. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 57. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 54. Actor Laura Leighton is 54. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 54. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 53. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 53. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 51. Actor Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 49. Actor Eric Szmanda is 47. Actor Rose Byrne is 43. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 43. Actor Summer Glau is 41. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 41. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 40. Actor Anna Paquin is 40. Actor Sarah Greene is 38. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 37. Actor Megan Park is 36. Actor Mara Wilson is 35. Actor Sarah Steele is 34. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 32. Actor Emily Bett Rickards is 31. Actor Lucas Adams is 29. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 24.
- Former elections manager arrested in Peters case
- County to issue TABOR refund checks
- Arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters
- Judge OKs motion to revoke Peters' bond
- Man dies after being stabbed at Hawthorne Park
- Suspected drug dealer arrested after short stand-off
- Peters faces judge over bond
- The Junction project takes another step toward reality; Rides and Vibes drew nearly 30K visitors
- Friday's rain set new water mark
- Peters demands recount in GOP primary loss
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:54 AM
Sunset: 08:36:31 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: E @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:41 AM
Sunset: 08:35:49 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: N @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:28 AM
Sunset: 08:35:05 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. NNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:17 AM
Sunset: 08:34:20 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:06 AM
Sunset: 08:33:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:07:55 AM
Sunset: 08:32:44 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:45 AM
Sunset: 08:31:54 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
