ctor Robert Colbert is 89. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 79. Singer Brenton Wood is 79. Rock star Mick Jagger is 77. Movie director Peter Hyams is 77. Actress Helen Mirren is 75. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 71. Actress Susan George is 70. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 64. Actress Nana Visitor is 63. Actor Kevin Spacey is 61. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 59. Actress Sandra Bullock is 56. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 56. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 55. Actor Jeremy Piven is 55. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 54. Actor Jason Statham (STAY’-thum) is 53. Actor Cress Williams is 50. TV host Chris Harrison is 49. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 47. Actor Gary Owen is 47. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 46. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 43. Actress Eve Myles is 42. Actress Juliet Rylance is 41. Actress Monica Raymund is 34. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 32. Actress Francia Raisa is 32. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe is 31. Actress Bianca Santos is 30. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 27. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 27.
