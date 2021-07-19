TV producer Norman Lear is 99. Actor John Pleshette is 79. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 74. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 73. Singer Maureen McGovern is 72. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 70. Actor Roxanne Hart is 67. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 65. Comedian Bill Engvall is 64. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 59. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 54. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 54. Actor Julian McMahon is 53. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (NIH’-koh-lye KAH’-stur WAHL’-dah) is 51. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 49. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 48. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 47. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 46. Actor Seamus Dever is 45. Actor Martha Madison is 44. Actor Jonathan Rhys (rees) Meyers is 44. Actor/comedian Heidi Gardner is 38. Actor Blair Redford is 38. Actor Taylor Schilling is 37. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 37. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 31. Golfer Jordan Spieth (speeth) is 28. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 14.