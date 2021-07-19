Actor Darryl Hickman is 90. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 80. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 78. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75. Actor Linda Kelsey is 75. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 74. Actor Sally Struthers is 74. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 72. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 67. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 60. Actor Michael Hayden is 58. Actor Lori Loughlin is 57. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 56. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 52. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 49. Singer Afroman is 47. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor John David Washington is 37. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 36. Actor Dustin Milligan is 36. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 35. Rapper Soulja Boy is 31. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 28.