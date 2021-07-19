Actor Darryl Hickman is 90. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 80. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 78. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75. Actor Linda Kelsey is 75. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 74. Actor Sally Struthers is 74. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 72. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 67. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 60. Actor Michael Hayden is 58. Actor Lori Loughlin is 57. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 56. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 52. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 49. Singer Afroman is 47. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 45. Actor John David Washington is 37. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 36. Actor Dustin Milligan is 36. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 35. Rapper Soulja Boy is 31. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 28.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:03:52 AM
Sunset: 08:36:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:39 AM
Sunset: 08:35:47 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:27 AM
Sunset: 08:35:03 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:15 AM
Sunset: 08:34:17 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM
Sunset: 08:33:30 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:07:54 AM
Sunset: 08:32:40 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:44 AM
Sunset: 08:31:50 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.