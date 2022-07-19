Actor Darryl Hickman is 91. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 81. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 79. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 77. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Linda Kelsey is 76. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 75. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 73. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 68. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 65. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 61. Actor Michael Hayden is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin is 58. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 57. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 53. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 46. Actor John David Washington is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan is 37. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 36. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29. Golfer Nelly Korda is 24.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:03:54 AM
Sunset: 08:36:31 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: E @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:41 AM
Sunset: 08:35:49 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: N @ 14 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:28 AM
Sunset: 08:35:05 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. NNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:17 AM
Sunset: 08:34:20 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:07:06 AM
Sunset: 08:33:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:07:55 AM
Sunset: 08:32:44 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:45 AM
Sunset: 08:31:54 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
