Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 88. Actor Robert Fuller is 87. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 84. Actor David Warner is 79. Actress Roz Kelly is 78. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 74. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 71. Actor Mike Starr is 70. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 67. Style guru Tim Gunn is 67. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 67. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 67. Actor Kevin Chapman is 58. Actress Alexandra Paul is 57. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 55. Country singer Martina McBride is 54. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 53. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 52. Actor Tim Omundson is 51. Actor Ato Essandoh is 48. Actor Wil Wheaton is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 47. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 47. Actor Stephen Dorff is 47. Actor Josh Radnor is 46. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 43. Actress Rachel Miner is 40. Actress Allison Mack is 38. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 37. Actor Matt Prokop is 30. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:04:54 AM
Sunset: 08:35:37 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:42 AM
Sunset: 08:34:53 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:06:31 AM
Sunset: 08:34:07 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:07:20 AM
Sunset: 08:33:19 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:08:10 AM
Sunset: 08:32:29 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:09 AM
Sunset: 08:31:38 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:09:51 AM
Sunset: 08:30:45 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23