Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 89. Actor Robert Fuller is 88. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 85. Actor David Warner is 80. Actor Roz Kelly is 79. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 75. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 72. Actor Mike Starr is 71. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 68. Style guru Tim Gunn is 68. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 68. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 68. Actor Kevin Chapman is 59. Actor Alexandra Paul is 58. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 56. Country singer Martina McBride is 55. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 54. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 53. Actor Tim Omundson is 52. Actor Ato Essandoh is 49. Actor Wil Wheaton is 49. R&B singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 48. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 48. Actor Stephen Dorff is 48. Actor Josh Radnor is 47. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 44. Actor Rachel Miner is 41. Actor Kaitlyn Black is 38. Actor Matt Prokop is 31. Actor Cait Fairbanks is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:03:52 AM
Sunset: 08:36:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:39 AM
Sunset: 08:35:47 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:27 AM
Sunset: 08:35:03 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:15 AM
Sunset: 08:34:17 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM
Sunset: 08:33:30 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:07:54 AM
Sunset: 08:32:40 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:44 AM
Sunset: 08:31:50 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.