Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 87. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 85. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 82. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 80. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 76. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74. Actor William Atherton is 74. Actor Jean Reno (zhahn rih-NOH’) is 73. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 73. Actor Frank Stallone is 71. Actor Ken Olin is 67. Actor Delta Burke is 65. Law professor Anita Hill is 65. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63. Country singer Neal McCoy is 63. Actor Richard Burgi is 63. Movie director Richard Linklater is 61. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 58. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 58. Country musician Dwayne O’Brien is 58. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 57. Actor Terry Crews is 53. Actor Simon Baker is 52. Actor Donnie Keshawarz is 52. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 51. Actor Tom Green is 50. Rock musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) is 50. Actor Christine Taylor is 50. Actor-comedian Dean Edwards is 48. Actor Hilary Swank is 47. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 44. Actor Jaime Pressly is 44. Alt-country singer-musician Seth Avett (AY’-veht) is 41. Actor April Bowlby is 41. Former soccer player Hope Solo is 40. Actor Yvonne Strahovski is 39. Actor Martin Starr is 39. Actor Gina Rodriguez is 37. Actor Nico Tortorella is 33. Actor Joey King is 22.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:03:52 AM
Sunset: 08:36:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:04:39 AM
Sunset: 08:35:47 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:05:27 AM
Sunset: 08:35:03 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:15 AM
Sunset: 08:34:17 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:07:04 AM
Sunset: 08:33:30 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:07:54 AM
Sunset: 08:32:40 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:44 AM
Sunset: 08:31:50 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.