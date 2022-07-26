Actor Don Murray is 93. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 91. Actor France Nuyen is 83. Actor Susan Flannery is 83. Singer Lobo is 78. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 78. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 78. Singer Gary Lewis is 77. Actor Lane Davies is 72. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 72. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 71. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 71. Actor Alan Autry is 70. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 70. Actor James Read is 69. Actor Michael Biehn is 66. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 65. Actor Dirk Blocker is 65. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 64. Rock musician Bill Berry is 64. Actor Wally Kurth is 64. Actor Wesley Snipes is 60. Country singer Chad Brock is 59. Musician Fatboy Slim is 59. Rock musician Jim Corr is 58. Author J.K. Rowling (ROHL’-ing) is 57. Actor Dean Cain is 56. Actor Jim True-Frost is 56. Actor Ben Chaplin is 53. Actor Loren Dean is 53. Actor Eve Best is 51. Actor Annie Parisse (pah-REES’) is 47. Actor Robert Telfer is 45. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 44. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 43. Actor Eric Lively is 41. Singer Shannon Curfman is 37. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 36. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 28. Actor Reese Hartwig is 24. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 24.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:09:30 AM
Sunset: 08:30:57 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:10:21 AM
Sunset: 08:30:04 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:11:13 AM
Sunset: 08:29:09 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM
Sunset: 08:28:12 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:12:56 AM
Sunset: 08:27:14 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:13:49 AM
Sunset: 08:26:14 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:14:42 AM
Sunset: 08:25:13 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
