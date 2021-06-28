Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Country singer Ray Pillow is 84. Actor Ed Bernard is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 81. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 78. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 78. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 75. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 59. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 58. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 56. Actor Al Madrigal is 50. Actor Jenica Bergere is 47. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 46. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 43. Actor Becki Newton is 43. Actor Mo McRae is 39. TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 39. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 38. Malia Obama is 23.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:50:53 AM
Sunset: 08:44:09 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:51:18 AM
Sunset: 08:44:06 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:51:45 AM
Sunset: 08:44:02 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:52:13 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM
Sunset: 08:43:47 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:53:13 AM
Sunset: 08:43:36 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:53:45 AM
Sunset: 08:43:24 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.