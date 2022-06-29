Actor Eva Marie Saint is 98. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 95. Country singer Ray Pillow is 85. Actor Ed Bernard is 83. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 82. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 79. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 79. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 76. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 70. Singer John Waite is 70. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 60. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 59. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 57. Actor Al Madrigal is 51. Actor Jenica Bergere is 48. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 47. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 44. Actor Becki Newton is 44. Actor Mo McRae is 40. TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 40. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 39. Malia Obama is 24.