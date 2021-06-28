Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73. Rock star Huey Lewis is 71. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 70. Country musician Charles Ventre is 69. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 62. Actor John Marshall Jones is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson is 59. Actor Edie Falco is 58. Actor Jillian Armenante is 57. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) is 56. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 53. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 52. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zuh) is 52. R&B singer Joe is 48. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Dale Godboldo is 46. Rapper Bizarre is 45. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 44. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 41. Actor Ryan Hansen is 40. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor Jason Dolley is 30. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 27.