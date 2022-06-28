Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 74. Rock star Huey Lewis is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 71. Country musician Charles Ventre is 70. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 63. Actor John Marshall Jones is 60. Actor Dorien Wilson is 60. Actor Edie Falco is 59. Actor Jillian Armenante is 58. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) is 57. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 54. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 53. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zuh) is 53. R&B singer Joe is 49. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Dale Godboldo is 47. Rapper Bizarre is 46. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 45. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 42. Actor Ryan Hansen is 41. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 40. Soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 37. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jason Dolley is 31. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mesa County to roll out COVID vaccines for young children this week
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction Police investigating IED found in parking lot
- Peters' cost to county: $1.3 million and rising
- Peters' campaign draws MyPillow's Lindell to town
- Shooting contest pulls out of Cameo over magazine ban
- Colorado needs Pam Anderson
- Equine excess? Debate grows as BLM looks to cut Piceance herd
- Court decision draws out emotions, protests in Grand Junction
- Friends bring flavors of Iowa to Brass Rail Tavern
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:52 AM
Sunset: 08:43:59 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:51:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:57 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:43 AM
Sunset: 08:43:53 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM
Sunset: 08:43:47 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 05:52:40 AM
Sunset: 08:43:39 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:11 AM
Sunset: 08:43:29 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:53:42 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.