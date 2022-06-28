Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 95. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 89. Rock star Ringo Starr is 82. Comedian Bill Oddie is 81. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 76. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 75. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Roz Ryan is 71. Actor Billy Campbell is 63. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 60. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 59. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 56. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Amy Carlson is 54. Actor Jorja Fox is 54. Actor Cree Summer is 53. Actor Robin Weigert is 53. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 50. Actor Troy Garity is 49. Actor Berenice Bejo (BEH’-ruh-nees BAY’-hoh) is 46. Actor Hamish Linklater is 46. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 42. Rapper Cassidy is 40. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 40. Actor Ross Malinger is 38. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 28. Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mesa County to roll out COVID vaccines for young children this week
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction Police investigating IED found in parking lot
- Peters' cost to county: $1.3 million and rising
- Peters' campaign draws MyPillow's Lindell to town
- Shooting contest pulls out of Cameo over magazine ban
- Colorado needs Pam Anderson
- Equine excess? Debate grows as BLM looks to cut Piceance herd
- Court decision draws out emotions, protests in Grand Junction
- Friends bring flavors of Iowa to Brass Rail Tavern
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:52 AM
Sunset: 08:43:59 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 05:51:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:57 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:43 AM
Sunset: 08:43:53 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM
Sunset: 08:43:47 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 05:52:40 AM
Sunset: 08:43:39 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:11 AM
Sunset: 08:43:29 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:53:42 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.