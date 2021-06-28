Singer Steve Lawrence is 86. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 76. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 74. Actor Kim Darby is 74. Actor Jonelle Allen is 73. Children’s performer Raffi is 73. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 72. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70. Writer Anna Quindlen is 69. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63. Actor Robert Knepper is 62. Rock musician Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) is 60. Country singer Toby Keith is 60. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 59. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 59. Actor Rocky Carroll is 58. Actor Corey Parker is 56. Actor Lee Tergesen is 56. Actor Michael B. Silver is 54. Actor Billy Crudup is 53. Actor Michael Weatherly is 53. Singer Beck is 51. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 48. Actor Kathleen Robertson is 48. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 46. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (MEE’-loh vehn-tih-MEEL’-yuh) is 44. Singer Ben Jelen (YEL’-in) is 42. Actor Lance Gross is 40. Actor Sophia Bush is 39. Rock musician Jamie Cook (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor Jake McDorman is 35. Actor Maya Hawke is 23. Actor Jaden Smith is 23.