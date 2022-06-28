Actor-singer Ed Ames is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 77. Author Dean Koontz is 77. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 68. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 63. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 58. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 57. Actor David O’Hara is 57. Actor Pamela Adlon is 56. Actor Scott Grimes is 51. Actor Enrique Murciano is 49. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 47. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor-director Fred Savage is 46. Actor Linda Park is 44. Actor Megan Parlen is 42. R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 36. Actor Mitchel Musso is 31. Actor Georgie Henley is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mesa County to roll out COVID vaccines for young children this week
- Building ownership change may mean end for Boebert's Shooters Grill
- Grand Junction Police investigating IED found in parking lot
- Peters' cost to county: $1.3 million and rising
- Peters' campaign draws MyPillow's Lindell to town
- Shooting contest pulls out of Cameo over magazine ban
- Colorado needs Pam Anderson
- Equine excess? Debate grows as BLM looks to cut Piceance herd
- Court decision draws out emotions, protests in Grand Junction
- Friends bring flavors of Iowa to Brass Rail Tavern
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:59 AM
Sunset: 08:44:02 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 05:51:24 AM
Sunset: 08:44 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:51:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:56 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:52:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:50 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 05:52:47 AM
Sunset: 08:43:42 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:32 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:21 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.