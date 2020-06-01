Britain's Prince Philip is 99. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 87. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 81. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 79. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 79. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 77. Actor Frankie Faison is 71. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 68. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 67. Actor Andrew Stevens is 65. Singer Barrington Henderson is 64. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 61. Rock musician Kim Deal is 59. Singer Maxi Priest is 59. Actress Gina Gershon is 58. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 57. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 56. Actor Ben Daniels is 56. Actress Kate Flannery is 56. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 55. Actor Doug McKeon is 54. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 53. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 53. Rapper The D.O.C. is 52. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 50. Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 49. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is 49. Rhythm and blues singer Faith Evans is 47. Actor Hugh Dancy is 45. Rhythm and blues singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 42. Actor DJ Qualls is 42. Actor Shane West is 42. Country singer Lee Brice is 41. Singer Hoku is 39. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 38. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) is 35. Actor Titus Makin is 31. Actress Tristin Mays is 30. Sasha Obama is 19. Actress Eden McCoy is 17.
