Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 88. Actor Alexandra Stewart is 82. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 80. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 80. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 78. Actor Frankie Faison is 72. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 70. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 69. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 68. Actor Andrew Stevens is 66. Singer Barrington Henderson is 65. Rock musician Kim Deal is 60. Singer Maxi Priest is 60. Actor Gina Gershon is 59. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 58. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 57. Actor Ben Daniels is 57. Actor Kate Flannery is 57. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 56. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 56. Actor Doug McKeon is 55. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 54. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 54. Rapper The D.O.C. is 53. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 51. R&B singer Faith Evans is 48. Actor Hugh Dancy is 46. R&B singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 43. Actor DJ Qualls is 43. Actor Shane West is 43. Country singer Lee Brice is 42. Singer Hoku is 40. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 39. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 39. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) is 36. Actor Titus Makin is 32. Actor Tristin Mays is 31. Sasha Obama is 20. Actor Eden McCoy is 18.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:14 AM
Sunset: 08:34:25 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:52 AM
Sunset: 08:35:06 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:32 AM
Sunset: 08:35:45 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:49:14 AM
Sunset: 08:36:24 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:48:58 AM
Sunset: 08:37:01 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:48:43 AM
Sunset: 08:37:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:48:31 AM
Sunset: 08:38:11 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.