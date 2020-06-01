Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 90. Comedian Johnny Brown is 83. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 81. Singer Joey Dee is 80. Actor Roscoe Orman is 76. Actress Adrienne Barbeau is 75. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 71. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 71. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 70. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 68. Actor Peter Bergman is 67. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 64. Actor Hugh Laurie is 61. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 60. Singer Gioia (JOY'-ah) Bruno (Expose) is 57. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 54. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 54. Actress Clare Carey is 53. Actor Peter Dinklage is 51. Country musician Smilin' Jay McDowell is 51. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 46. Rock musician Tai Anderson (Third Day) is 44. Actor Joshua Jackson is 42. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 42. Christian rock musician Ryan Shrout is 40. Actor Shia LaBeouf (SHY'-uh luh-BUF') is 34.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:08 AM
Sunset: 08:34:30 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:47 AM
Sunset: 08:35:11 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:27 AM
Sunset: 08:35:50 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:09 AM
Sunset: 08:36:28 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM
Sunset: 08:37:05 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: S @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 05:48:40 AM
Sunset: 08:37:41 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:48:27 AM
Sunset: 08:38:15 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5