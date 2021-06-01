Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 91. Comedian Johnny Brown is 84. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 82. Singer Joey Dee is 81. Actor Roscoe Orman is 77. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 76. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 72. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 72. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 69. Actor Peter Bergman is 68. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 65. Actor Hugh Laurie is 62. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 61. Singer Gioia (JOY’-ah) Bruno (Expose) is 58. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 55. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 55. Actor Clare Carey is 54. Actor Peter Dinklage is 52. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 47. Actor Joshua Jackson is 43. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 43. Actor Shia LaBeouf (SHY’-uh luh-BUF’) is 35.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:50:17 AM
Sunset: 08:34:27 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: ENE @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:55 AM
Sunset: 08:35:08 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:49:35 AM
Sunset: 08:35:48 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:49:17 AM
Sunset: 08:36:26 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49 AM
Sunset: 08:37:03 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:48:46 AM
Sunset: 08:37:39 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:48:33 AM
Sunset: 08:38:13 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.