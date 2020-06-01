Actor Bob McGrath is 88. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried & Roy) is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 76. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 71. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 63. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Rock musician Paul deLisle (deh-LYL') (Smash Mouth) is 57. Actress Lisa Vidal is 55. Singer David Gray is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 52. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 51. Actor Jamie Walters is 51. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 50. Country singer Susan Haynes is 48. Actor Steve-O is 46. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 42. Actor Ethan Embry is 42. Actor Chris Evans is 39. Actress Sarah Schaub is 37. Singer Raz B is 35. Actress Kat Dennings is 34. Actress Ashley Olsen is 34. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 34. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 33. Actor Aaron Johnson is 30.

